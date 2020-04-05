× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 9, 1975-March 30, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Linda M. Bell, 45, of Davenport, Iowa, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

A private ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, and can be watched live at https://www.facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome/. A memorial will be held later date. Cremation will take place after services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. All contributions should go out to Marilyn Wilmington and will be distributed into a trust fund for her children.

Linda Michelle Bell was born February 9, 1975, in Oxford, Mississippi, the daughter of Lucious Burt and Annie Bell. She worked as a dispatcher for Per Mar Security.

She enjoyed singing and taking pictures. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Linda, especially her children.