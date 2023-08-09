Linda M. Lindburg

May 25, 1953 - August 6, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. - Linda M. Lindburg, 70, of Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport, Iowa. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Cambridge. Father Ghislain Inai will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge. Memorials may be made to Valley View Club or the Cambridge Ambulance Service.

Linda Marie Beuseling was born May 25, 1953 in Geneseo, the daughter of Raymond and Ruth Blade Beuseling. She was educated in Cambridge schools, graduating from Cambridge High School in 1971, and then attended Black Hawk College in Moline. Her marriage to Robert Lindburg took place on October 30, 1982 in Geneseo. Linda worked for John Deere Company as a computer analyst and project manager. She retired in 2010 after a 37 year career with the company.

She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and Valley View Club, both of Cambridge. Linda served as treasurer of the Social Hour Club of Cambridge and was a certified yoga instructor, holding classes throughout the area. She enjoyed hosta gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Those surviving are her husband, Bob, a daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Zach Johnson, and a son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Jessica Lindburg, all of Cambridge, grandchildren: Kiersten Johnson, Brooklyn Johnson, Blakely Lindburg, Duke Johnson, and her mother-in-law, Mary Alice Lindburg. Other survivors include, brothers-in-law, Bill (Patti Sue) Lindburg, Dick "Spoon" (Judi Boelens) Lindburg, and cousins: Mike, Jon, and Jim Blade, and Marta Weir. Her parents, her father-in-law, Larry Lindburg, and a sister-in-law, Barbie Lindburg, preceded her in death.

