June 22, 2018
BETTENDORF — Funeral services for Linda M. Meinhardt, 65, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 25, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Sunday, June 24, 2018, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be an additional visitation Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Linda passed away Friday, June 22, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's Quad-City Times.