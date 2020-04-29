× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 20, 1950- April 27,2020

DAVENPORT -- Linda M. Wehr, 70, of Davenport, died Monday, April 27, 2020, after a brief illness at Genesis East, Davenport.

Due to the current to the current health crisis, Linda's service will be livestreamed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020. You can view this by visiting Linda's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link on the bottom of the page. Burial will take place in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Linda Marie Delp was born on February 20, 1950, in Rock Island, a daughter of James and Jo Sue (Dunkin) Delp. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1968. Linda was united in marriage to Robert A. Wehr on October 16, 1971, in Rock Island.

Linda worked from the past 25 years at Farm and Fleet in Davenport, a job she loved.

When her boys were young, Linda did childcare in her home and had the opportunity to babysit most of the neighborhood. She enjoyed having all of the neighborhood kids around. Linda also enjoyed reading romance novels, going to the library, and watching westerns, especially John Wayne movies.