May 31, 1947-January 23, 2020

FLINT, Mich. -- Linda Margaret Litt of Flint, Michigan, formerly of Rapids City, Illinois, died January 23, 2020. She was 72. Born May 31, 1947 in Davenport, Iowa, to the late Otto and Alyce (nee: Machalek) Kinnemann.

She is survived by two daughters, Tina (Kip) Early, Christie (Raymond) Minervini; one son, Creighton (Margaret) Litt; six grandchildren, Kanan, Jadyn, Camellia, Alex, Jacob and Rebecca; one sister, Sandi (Brent) Harris; one brother, Jeff (Deb) Kinnemann; brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Marge Olivier; former husband, Richard Litt; also survived by many nieces, nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Otto and Catherine Litt, brother-in-law, Brent Harris. Linda developed lifelong friendships with her card club ladies, Sherry, Kaye, Jill, “Barcia” and “Larcia”. Linda was a 1968 graduate of Lutheran Hospital School for Nurses in Moline, Ill.