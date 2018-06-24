Linda Meinhardt

September 10, 1952 - June 22, 2018
BETTENDORF - Funeral Services for Linda “Lynn” Meinhardt, 65, of Bettendorf, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 25, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends today (Sunday) from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be an additional visitation Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to St. John Vianney, any animal shelter, or the American Kidney Fund.
Lynn passed away Friday, June 22, 2018, after a brief illness at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City surrounded by her family.
Linda M. Jansen was born September 10, 1952, in Davenport, a daughter of Richard and Margaret (Handel) Jansen. She was united in marriage to Steven W. Meinhardt on October 6, 1973, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. They have shared almost 45 years of marriage.
Lynn retired from Hy-Vee, 53rd and Utica, in 2016.
Lynn had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed the opportunity to travel and visit them. She cherished her dog, Lady. Lynn also enjoyed thrift shopping, playing bingo, attending plays and musicals at Circa 21 and concerts, and camping and fishing.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Steve, sons, Brian Meinhardt, both of Bettendorf, Jason (Lauren) Meinhardt, Fuquay-Varina, NC, and Michael Meinhardt, Ft. Dodge, Iowa; grandchildren: Ezekiel, Maggie, Leighton, Caiden, Aiden, Varity, and Lydia; siblings: Quinten (Laurie) Jansen, Davenport, Jim (Ellen) Jansen, Idaho, and Laurie McIlvain, Chicagoland, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Andrew and her parents. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com