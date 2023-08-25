Linda Sue (Cook) Campos

October 3, 1962 - August 22, 2023

Linda Sue (Cook) Campos, a beautiful woman with an infectious smile, passed away at the age of 60. She was a loving sister, mother and a person of many talents. Linda's untimely departure has left a void in the hearts of her loved ones and family, but her memory will forever be cherished.

Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial gathering will take place from noon - 2 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island.

Memorials may be made in care of the QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Born on October 3, 1962, Linda was a fearless and free spirited young woman. Linda's passion for life was only exceeded by the warmth of her heart. She was a talented cook in the kitchen and as a friend could be counted on for support even during the most troubled times. Linda loved social gatherings and sharing countless stories with her friends and loved ones. She could be counted on to bring a bit of humor to a situation when it was needed the most.

Linda's greatest legacy lies in the loving relationships she maintained throughout her life. To the countless lives and people she touched, her warm smile, her laughter and great company will forever be remembered. Those of us who have had the pleasure of Linda's company will certainly have a story, likely many, to share about Linda and how she inspired us to live in the moment; through her many of us have found our most bold and adventurous selves.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Damon (Michelle) Cook and their children: Mariah, Aidan, Addison, Lucas, Quentin and Audrey; father, Kenneth James Cook; sister, Deb Williams and her sons: Dan and Adam (Brittany) Rediger; brother, Rick (Kathy Barzgari) Cook and their daughter, Amy Barzgari; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Inez Finnie.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.