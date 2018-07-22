Lisa Blind

March 19, 1966 - July 20, 2018
LONG GROVE — Lisa M. Blind, 52, of Long Grove, passed away Friday July 20, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Stret, Davenport.
Funeral services will be noon Tuesday July 24, 2018, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior.
Burial will follow in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left to the family.
Lisa was born on March 19, 1966, in Moline, the daughter of Dick and Patricia (Armstrong) Parvin. She married Jeffery Blind in 1986.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff; mother, Patty (Joe) Bliven; children, Aerielle, Aubrie and Adam; brothers, Richard and Shane.