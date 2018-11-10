March 7, 1964-November 7, 2018
PRINCETON — Lisa L. Hartz, 54, a resident of Princeton, died Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Trinity Bettendorf following a sudden illness.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 11, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
She was born in Davenport on March 7, 1964, the daughter of Leland and Harriet (Ward) Moore. On June 24, 1988, she was united in marriage to Keith A. Hartz in LeClaire.
Lisa was a devoted wife, mom and grandma. She loved her grandkids, and enjoyed doing crafts and an occasional visit to the casinos.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Keith; her daughters, Ashley Hartz and Samantha Hartz, both of Princeton; her son, Leland Hartz of Bettendorf and his fiancé, Christina; her grandsons, A.J., Matthew and Mason; her sister, Kathy (Jack) Moore of Erwin, Tennessee; her brother, Randy (Raele) Moore of Preston, Iowa; and many other relatives and wonderful friends.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Forace Reding; and her sister, Peggy Holden.
