September 8, 1961-July 18, 2018
GALVA, Ill. —Lisa (Porter) Watson passed away unexpectantly on July 18, 2018, in Aurora (Illinois) Hospital. Lisa was born Sept. 8, 1961, in Kewanee, Illinois, and was raised in the Wyoming area. Surviving are Tom Watson (spouse); one daughter, Ashley Watson; one son, Adam Watson; two grandsons, Brayland Bushong and Cameron Watson; three brothers, Mark, Chris and Randy; aunts, uncles and cousins. Deceased are parents, Bo and Jackie Porter. Cremation was accorded in Aurora.