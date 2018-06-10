Lisbeth Carroll

May 31, 2018
LOS ANGELES - Lisbeth (Liz) Mary Carroll passed away on May 31, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. She was 98 years old.
The only child of Raymond M. and Ruth M. Smith, Lisbeth was born in Clinton, Iowa, and later moved with her family to Racine, Wisconsin, where she finished high school at age 16 and attended college, majoring in business.
Liz was a loving mother and wife, and always kind and thoughtful throughout her life. Liz excelled at everything, from managing a TB Sanitarium in Illinois to selling real estate in Davenport, Iowa. Her family and friends cherished her; Liz was beautiful, generous, accomplished, and fun. When her health let her down, she continued to live life to the fullest. Liz was an inspiration to those who knew her. She was a woman ahead of her time in so many ways.
Liz had a keen mind and wit, and she was cherished by her family and friends. She loved traveling, crossword puzzles, bridge games, and volunteer work. She spent countless hours caring for her family while pursuing her careers, and she excelled at everything she did. She loved being with family and friends, and she loved hosting dinner parties. Most of all, Liz will be remembered for her kind heart and beautiful smile.
Liz lived the last 18 years in Los Angeles, Calif., so she could be closer to her daughters. Before that, Liz and her husband, Robert F. Carroll, lived in Davenport, Iowa, and Rockford, Illinois.
Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, an engineer, in 1988, and her daughter, Linda Francis Carlson, a corporate executive, in 2011. She is survived by her daughter, Laura J. Carroll, an attorney, in Los Angeles, California.
Liz will be buried alongside her husband at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport, Iowa. Runge Mortuary will hold a burial service for Liz at 11 a.m. on June 13, 2018. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery by service time. To honor her life and her interests, her daughter Laura asks that any donations be made to The American Cancer Society or UNICEF.