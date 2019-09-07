April 24, 1936-September 5, 2019
QUINCY -- Lloyd A. Bugh, age 83, of Quincy, died September 5, 2019, at 7:12 am in Quincy.
He was born on April 24, 1936, in Lewiston, Missouri, to Albert and Ruby Meyer Bugh.
Lloyd operated heavy machinery and was a crane operator for many years in the Quad Cities. He enjoyed being outdoors and liked camping, grilling and gardening. Lloyd loved to fish and spent many hours fishing with friends and family.
Lloyd was a very faithful man who loved his Lord and Savior. Lloyd was devoted to his family and truly cherished time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lloyd is survived by a wife, Barbara; four daughters, Cindy (Robert) Axtell of Muscatine, Iowa, Cathy (Donny) Jackson of Henderson, Nev., Cammi (Jim) Williams of Wilton, Iowa, and Marti Bugh of Davenport, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four brothers; two sisters; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three wives, Anna Mae, Jean and Emma, his parents, two brothers, Roy Lester Bugh and Larry Dean Bugh, and a great-nephew, River Moonlite Bugh.
Visitation (Noon to 2 p.m.) and Services (2 p.m.) on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Central Baptist Church in Quincy. Burial will be in Ewing Memorial Cemetery, Ewing, Mo.
Memorials: Central Baptist Church (Quincy) or Musserville United Methodist Church (Muscatine, Iowa)
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors (www.hansenspear.com)