Lois E. Albert

February 17, 1931 - August 5, 2023

MOLINE - Lois E. Albert, 92, of Moline, Illinois, formerly of Port Byron, Illinois, died Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Allure of the Quad Cities, Moline.

Services are 11 a.m. Friday August 11, at the Gospel Assembly Church on 53rd Street in Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the church.

The former Lois Elaine West was born February 17, 1931, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Harold Thomas and Magdalene Catherine (Hagen) West. She married Jack A. Albert on February 14, 1964, in East Moline, and the couple separated in 1981.

Lois's entire life was devoted to music, and she was a very accomplished singer. She devoted herself to teaching others within the churches she served and others in the community how to sing, play the piano and organ. After growing up on a farm in Davenport, Iowa and graduating from Davenport High School, she worked at the Scott County Courthouse before starting her teaching career. Her greatest honor was to serve her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and she did so with honor and grace.

Those left to honor her memory are nephews, Jerry West (Deanna) Lancaster of Rock Falls, Illinois, and David (Amelia) Gavin of Fort Meyers, Florida; nieces, Carolyn (Roger) Kaufman of Springville, Alabama, and Mary Jo (Allen) Retherford of Bettendorf, Iowa; nine great-nieces and nephews; and many great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Flora Marie Lancaster and Kathleen Gavin; two nephews, Michael Gavin and Daniel Gavin; and a niece, Kathy Mazzuca (Gavin).

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.