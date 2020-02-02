February 19, 1931-January 29, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Lois J. Weers, 88, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Private burial services will take place at a later date at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the Silver Creek Chapter 302, Order of the Eastern Star in LeClaire.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois was born February 19, 1931, in Pana, Illinois, the daughter of Glen & Esther (Ketchum) Smith. She was united in marriage to George M. Weers on September 17, 1949, in Pana.

Lois had retired from the Rock Island Arsenal as a computer programmer for over 30 years. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and with George, had spent many years volunteering for the Bix 7 and the John Deere Classic. An avid golfer, she also enjoyed traveling, reading, knitting and crocheting.