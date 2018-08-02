August 13,1923-July 27, 2018
CHARITON, Iowa — Lois Jean Duncan (nee McKinley), wife of Harry Odum Duncan, was born August 13, 1923, to Harry E. McKinley and Edith A. McKinley (nee Curtis) in Chariton, Iowa, where she lived until 1943 when she left home to become a precision engine mount driller on the B25 series bomber factory in Kansas City. She attended Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, Missouri, where she met her husband, Harry.
Lois obtained a pilot's license in 1941, riding her bicycle to the airfield because she did not yet have a driver's license. She joined the Santiago Blue program during the war but was not certified before the war ended. She would have liked to have flown the fighter jets and gone to the moon. She is a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her daughters, Pat Seebeck, husband Paul, and Kathy Sloan; her grandchildren, Michael and Phill Seebeck (Pat) and Dan and Paul Fairall, wife Becky (Kathy) and Jen McCarter, husband Charlie (Kathy); her great-grandchildren, Chyanna and Emilee Seebeck (Michael), Noelle, Jude, Sloane Seebeck (Phill), Ashlynn and Brennan Fairall (Paul), Duncan and Lila McCarter (Jen); close family friends, Richard McFadden, Sari Radice, Maura Casey and her son Brady;and lifelong friend, Winnie Wilhite.
She will be laid to rest with Harry at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.
Memorials may be made to JDRF of Middle Tennessee to the team of Pancreas Bride.