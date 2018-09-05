November 14, 1942-September 3, 2018
BETTENDORF – Lois Jean Fradel, 75, a resident of Bettendorf, died Monday, September 3, 2018,at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. with a brief prayer service to follow, Friday, September 7, 2018, in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation.
Lois was born November 14, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Val and Eleanor (Fuhrman) Robinson. On August 21, 1964, in Detroit, she married Ronald W. Fradel.
Lois retired in 2003 from Bettendorf High School with 29 years of service, many of those in the guidance office. She was a master gardener, where she volunteered many hours at Vander Veer Park. Lois was a member of Tri-City Garden Club, Mississippi Valley Hosta Society, and the National T.T.T. Society. She was an avid reader and enjoyed water aerobics.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Ron; daughters, Jennifer Fradel and her husband, Steven Green of Newtown, Pennsylvania, and Amanda Slavens and her husband, Matt of Davenport; grandchildren, Sam and Jake Green, and Connor and Ian Slavens; siblings, Marjorie Maher, Dean Robinson, Valerie LeBlanc, and Alan Robinson; and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Robinson; and a grandson, Colin Slavens.
