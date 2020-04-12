× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 19, 1935-April 9, 2020

Lois Jean Stephens Meck, formerly of 803 W. Kirkwood Ave., Fairfield, Iowa, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Houston, Texas. She called Fairfield home for 36 years until October 2018, when she moved to Texas and took up residence at Ella Springs Assisted Living.

Mrs. Meck was born May 19, 1935 in Richland, Iowa, the only child of George and Laura Spanier Stephens, and granddaughter of Milo and Sylvia Fulton Stephens, and Pete and Susannah Hammen Spanier. She married Harold Wilbur Meck on December 19, 1953, at Bloomfield, Iowa. He died in 1990.

Lois grew up in Richland, Washington, and Ollie, Iowa. She graduated from Ollie High School in 1953, where she played varsity basketball all four years and broke her nose three (3) times! She worked her entire life, starting at her parent's restaurant in Ollie and then at Universal Producing Co. in Fairfield in 1953. She and Harold moved to Davenport in 1958, residing there for 24 years. She moved back to Fairfield in 1982.

Lois possessed a strong, organized work ethic. She cleaned houses and took in ironings, maintaining lasting relationships with the same families for many years. She loved genealogy research, her beloved cat Lily, word seek puzzles, and her “people” who came in and out of her backdoor for the past 35 years.