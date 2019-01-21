February 5, 1931 – January 18, 2019
ATALISSA, Iowa — Lois McKillip, 87, of Atalissa, passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019, at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Overman Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Atalissa Fire Department. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Lois was born on February 5, 1931, in Lone Tree, the daughter of George and Alma Holst Reiland. She married Ernest Eugene "Jake" McKillip on December 17, 1946, in Rock Island, Illinois. He preceded her in death in 1968.
Lois retired from Oral B after 30+ years. She was a member of Trinity Church in Moscow, an active member of Ladies of the Moose Lodge #388, and Royal Neighbors.
She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and feeding the cardinals. She loved dancing, having lunch with her friends, and her grandchildren. She made delicious desserts, especially her apple pie.
Lois is survived by her sons, Dennis McKillip, and Dale McKillip and wife Penny, both of Atalissa; four grandchildren, Jennifer Rodgers and husband, Mike, Brian McKillip and wife, Janeen, Michael McKillip, and Jason McKillip; eight great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Avery, Cole, Trinity, Kyle, Kale, Rosemary, and Addyson; one brother, Robert Reiland of Durant; and one sister, Maryella Davis of Altoona.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son Daryl in 2003, and one sister Cecelia Hagen.