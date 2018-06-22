October 17, 1923-June 18, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Lois Roll, 94, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully late Monday evening, June 18, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt.
Lois was born October 17, 1923, to Raymond and Lydia (Lothringer) Smith in Grand Mound, Iowa. Lois graduated from DeWitt High School in 1941. After working for a short time at the Rock Island Arsenal, she married Kenneth I. Roll in 1944. After the war, the couple moved to DeWitt and began their family. In 1959, they moved to Bettendorf.
Lois was a full-time mom and very much enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader and great seamstress. Lois was very knowledgeable and enjoyed keeping her mind keen; even at 94 years old, she still correctly answered many questions on "Jeopardy." She also took pleasure in doing crosswords and cooking. Lois was a thoughtful, kind, caring soul who loved visiting with relatives and friends.
“Ma” will be missed by many, including her children, Sharon Roll, Carol Ryan, David (Ann) Roll, all of Davenport; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Easton, Matt (Jess) Roll, Adam Roll and Erik Roll; great-grandchildren, Parker Kenneth and Isabella Loisann Easton, Sylvia, Alice, and Patrick Roll; a brother, Fred (Joan) Smith of DeWitt; nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Kenneth I. Roll, and brothers, Lowell (Velma) Smith and Winston (Esther) Smith.
A private family service will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities, or charity of choice.
Ma and Pa were reunited in heaven and will continue to care for and watch over their family together. We will miss and love them forever.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Westwing Place, who cared for Lois like family for nearly four years.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com