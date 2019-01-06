February 24, 1941-January 2, 2019
BETTENDORF - Lois V. Percifield, 77, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Lois was born on February 24, 1941, in Ava, Missouri, to Bleve and Faye (Hitchcock) Percifield Payne. She worked for over 30 years at John Deere and will be remembered for her strong work ethic.
Lois enjoyed reading and going to the casino, but most of all, she enjoyed her grandchildren. She was loved by everyone because of her generous spirit, caring nature and selfless actions. Lois will be missed dearly by everyone that was blessed to know her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kim Wheeler and Karen Beane; grandchildren, Kelsey Wheeler, Chase Miller and Jake West; siblings: Delpha, Pauline, Vivian and John; and also many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Willard, Jean, Eldeen and J.R.