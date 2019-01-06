July 27, 1940-January 2, 2019
BETTENDORF - A memorial service for Lonny Ray Wilson, 78, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport.
Mr. Wilson died Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at his residence in Bettendorf.
Lonny R. Wilson was born July 27, 1940, in Baldwin, Iowa, the son of Victor and Helen (Brady) Wilson. He attended Maquoketa High School, after graduating he attended the University of Iowa, where he earned his PHD in psychology. He was employed for over 35 years at Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency as a School Psychologist. He was an adjunct professor at area community colleges.
Lonny was devoted to his family, always willing to lend a helping hand whenever needed. He also enjoyed painting with watercolors, reading, woodworking, and tending to his roses. He was a dedicated Iowa Hawkeye fan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his grandchildren's college funds.
Survivors include his two daughters and their spouses; Julie (Todd) Gillitzer and Kimberly (Fernando) Wilson-Ocampo, all of Bettendorf; his grandchildren; Benjamin, Marisela, Alexa, Paige, Morgan, James, and Thomas; his nieces and nephews; Ronald (Connie) Taylor, Vickie (Steve) Earles, Cathy Blackburn, and Dennis (Lesa) Taylor.
Lonny was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Betty Jean Taylor.
