Loraine Ganzer

August 6, 1929-June 12, 2018
ELDRIDGE - Loraine M. Ganzer, 88, formerly of Grand Mound, Iowa, died Tuesday evening, June 12, 2018, at Grand Haven, Eldridge.
Loraine Muriel Butenschoen was born August 6, 1929, in Minot, North Dakota, to Harry and Bertha (Sieversen) Butenschoen. She graduated from Durant High School and attended teacher's college at Cedar Falls. Loraine taught in country schools prior to her marriage. On July 7, 1951, she married DeVere Ganzer at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport. Loraine was a homemaker and upholstered furniture.
She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, and the Mary Martha Circle. Loraine enjoyed square dancing, entertaining, baking cookies, making Lefsa and Lutefisk at Christmas for family and friends. She enjoyed cross-stitching and making gifts for loved ones.
Surviving are her husband, DeVere; children, Lonny (Karen) Ganzer, Eldridge, and Neva (David) Litscher, Stanwood, Camelia Jo, Basalt, Colorado and Lela Nemmers, Monument, Colorado; grandchildren, Kendra (Ben) Wolf, Rachel (Jeff) Knepper, Ben Litscher, Kent (Tawnia) Ganzer, Chris (Megan) Litscher, Allison (Nick) Nissen and Renae (Kris) Koth; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Lensch, Sylvia Plambeck and Eileen Butenschoen.
Preceding Loraine in death were her parents, a son-in-law, Keith Nemmers, and brothers-in-law, William Lensch and Ralph Plambeck.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound, from 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 18, 2018. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in the church with the Rev. Steven Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound. Notes of condolence may be sent to DeVere Ganzer at Eldridge, Iowa.
A photo tribute may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound.