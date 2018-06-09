November 7, 1926-June 8, 2018
LOWDEN, Iowa — Loretta June Esbaum, 91 of Lowden, Iowa, passed away on Friday June 8, 2018, at Clarence Senior Living Center. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden on Monday, June 11, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. Burial will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Loretta was born on November 7, 1926, in Bennett, Iowa, to Harry and Opal (Voelkers) Petersen. She married Marvin Esbaum on August 7, 1948, in Davenport. He passed away on March 27, 2009.
Loretta worked as a bookkeeper and accountant at Norton's Law Office for 40 years and was known as the “tax lady."
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (John) Sander of Clarence, Iowa, and Karen Rice of Riverside, California; son, Dean (Sally) of Cicero, Indiana; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald Petersen of Seattle, Washington.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Marvin.
Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please direct online condolences to www.chapmanfh.com.