January 12, 1946-July 28, 2020

MUSCATINE — Loretta Ward, 74, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Muscatine. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church and Iowa City Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the church. Reverend Matthea Haecker of the First Baptist Church will officiate.

Loretta was born on January 12, 1946, in Martin, Kentucky, the daughter of Ed and Betty Stephens Hunter. She first married Gordon Ousley. They later divorced. She then married Michael Ward on May 25, 1984, in Pierceton, Indiana.

She worked in the jewelry sales department at Walmart. Loretta was always dressed in nice clothing. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Springtime was Loretta's favorite time of the year because it reminded her of the Resurrection.

Loretta is survived by her husband, Michael Ward, of Muscatine; four children, Mary Ponce of Muscatine, Gary Ousley of Indiana, Chad Ousley of Indiana, and Michelle Ousley of Indiana; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one great-grandson, Kyler Gordon; three sisters, Eveline, Dorothy “Dot”, and Mary; and one brother, Parley Lorne.

