Lori Lonergan

March 14, 1960-July 24, 2018
DAVENPORT — Lori Anne Lonergan, 58, of Davenport, left this world to begin her new life in Heaven on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m.
Lori was born on March 14, 1960, in Davenport, the youngest daughter of Dwight and Arleen Minkler. She was a 1978 graduate of Central High School, where she completed the Secretarial Studies Program. She worked at the Guidance Office at Central High during her senior year. She married the love of her life, Dennis Lonergan, in 1993 at St. John's United Methodist Church, Davenport. Her greatest joy was their son, Evan.
Lori held various office jobs working for insurance agents, lawyers, a printing company, health clinic, realtors and a commercial appraiser. Throughout her life, she was happiest taking care of children. She did daycare in their home when her son was young. Later in life, she took care of her neighbor's two children. Her happiest days were when her son was growing up. Their home was filled with his friends playing board games, shooting baskets, going to the nearby park and swimming pool. Even as teenagers, they wanted her to play Guitar Hero. Lori loved animals and would pet sit often. She mourned the loss of their Holland Lop rabbit, Johnny. She saw God's goodness when their Rex rabbit, Angel, came into their lives after Johnny's death.
Lori loved everyone she knew. She carried friends' needs and worries in her heart and tried to help them and pray for them. She loved making new friends, Bible studies and church.
We wish to thank the VNA nurses and Clarissa C. Cook staff for their devoted care of Lori.
Lori is survived by her husband, Dennis; her son, Evan; her mother, Arleen; and sister, Lynn (Jim) Moore. Preceding her in death is her father, Dwight Minkler. May he rest in peace.
