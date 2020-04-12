Lorraine A. Lintz

Lorraine A. Lintz

{{featured_button_text}}
Lorraine A. Lintz

April 12, 1935-April 7, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Private services for Lorraine A. Lintz, 84, Davenport, were held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Burial was in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Richmond, Iowa.

Lorraine died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, assisted.

Lorraine Ann Libenguth, born April 12, 1935, in Riverside, to Frank and Clara (Kucera) Libenguth. She married Mark Lintz September 18, 1969.

She retired after 32 years from the Radiation Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, seving Dr. Ferita Rajput. Memorials are to her church.

Her husband Mark survives her; and numerous loving extended family and friends.

Full obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News