April 12, 1935-April 7, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Private services for Lorraine A. Lintz, 84, Davenport, were held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Burial was in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Richmond, Iowa.

Lorraine died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, assisted.

Lorraine Ann Libenguth, born April 12, 1935, in Riverside, to Frank and Clara (Kucera) Libenguth. She married Mark Lintz September 18, 1969.

She retired after 32 years from the Radiation Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, seving Dr. Ferita Rajput. Memorials are to her church.

Her husband Mark survives her; and numerous loving extended family and friends.

Full obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com