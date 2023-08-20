Lorraine Alice Stai Smith

February 3, 1934 - July 28, 2023

Lorraine Alice Stai Smith, 89, of Rock Island, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Brilliant, Alabama.

A Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at The Cabin, 4610 - 38th Street, Rock Island, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Church.

Lorraine was born February 3, 1934, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the daughter of Francis and Anna (Fedie) Stai. She married Melvin Smith on May 30, 1952, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2007.

Lorraine was a 1952, graduate from Rock Island High School and was a member of Sacred Heart Church.

Lorraine was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother with her world revolving around her family and extended family. Mrs. Smith hosted many family events and holiday get togethers. She always had a home full of loved ones and laughter.

Lorraine was employed with Epic Food Services at the John Deere Administration building as Supervisor overseeing the dining room, cafeteria and special events. She enjoyed traveling, wintering in Florida and being with her husband and family.

Survivors include her children: Donna Lyons, Rock Island, Ann Allen, San Bernardino, California, June Cagle, Brilliant, Alabama, Bud Smith, Moline and Marty Smith, Moline; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters: Janice Rowe, Rock Island, Juanita Merritt, Pearland, Texas, and Sandra Roberts, Davenport; and sister-in-law, Barbara Coutteau, Moline. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Bodiford; grandchildren: Melanie Bodiford and Gabriel Haney; parents; two sisters and a brother.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.