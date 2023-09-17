Lorraine Banning (Spies)

Lorraine Banning (Spies), 76, passed away on August 27, 2023 in Florence, Alabama surrounded by family and friends. A service of remembrance will be held at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Florence on September 9, 2023.

Lorraine was born in Davenport, daughter of Fred and Alma (Lineburg) Spies, and grew up in Blue Grass, Iowa. She attended Blue Grass Community School through 8th grade, was active in school and church programs throughout her young life, and a member of the Blue Grass 4H club. When her family moved to Davenport, she attended West High School, and later the State College of Iowa (now UNI) where she graduated with a degree in math. She taught 8th grade math for two years before marrying her husband, Deryll.

As the wife of a Marine, the couple lived in Virginia, Hawaii, North Carolina and South Carolina. When he exited the Corps, they moved to Florence, Alabama where they raised their two children and Lorraine began work as secretary at First Presbyterian Church of Florence, a position she held for 22 years.

Faith was very important to her and she was an active member of First Christian Church of Florence, teaching Sunday School classes, and serving in various governance roles including Treasurer, Elder and Board President. Lorraine also joined Pilot International, a community-based volunteer service organization in which she was a member for 37 years. During this time, she held various local and regional leadership positions, and in 1995-96, she was elected Alabama District Governor for Pilot International in recognition of her many contributions and leadership to the club.

Lorraine enjoyed travel and collecting mementos from her trips, scrapbooking, macrame and cross stitch.

She is survived by her husband, Deryll; son, Jeffrey (Macon, Ga.); daughter, Katharine (Kennesaw, Ga.); brother, Leon Spies (Jan Peterson), Iowa City, Iowa; and sister, Marilyn Bromberg (David), Denver, Colorado.