Lorraine Theresa Landers

October 19, 1925-May 11, 2020

DEWITT -- Lorraine Theresa Landers, 94, died May 11, 2020, at Genesis-East, Davenport.

Born October 19, 1925, in Streator, Illinois, to Frank and Mary (Jacinski) Lux. She married John Landers August 21, 1947, and he died May 14, 1992.

Surviving are sons, Bill (Susie Thrams) and Jim (Jeannette); daughters, Mary Ellen (Steve) Hunter and Jane (Brian) Schmidt; nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was May 15, 2020, at St. Columba Cemetery, Ottawa, Illinois, with Celebration of Life announced later. Memorials to DeWitt Referral Center or the charity of your choice.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

