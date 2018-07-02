August 13, 1926-June 28, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Lorraine W. Ring, 91, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Private burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family with an organization to be determined at a later date.
Lorraine was born on August 13, 1926, in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of Alburn and Nina (Lee) White. She married Dean Ring on August 17, 1945. in Champaign, Ill. Lorraine worked in respiratory therapy at the hospital. Lorraine was a member of Mensa, AOPi, and the geneology society.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 72 years, Dean Ring, Rock Island; children, Thomas (Virginia Barber D.C.) Ring D.C., Rock Island, Janice Poelvoorde, Milan, and Beverly (George) Hamilton, Donahue, Iowa; grandchildren, Aaron (Christina) Ring, Chanda (Mike) Davidson, and Matthew (Karen) Ring; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister, Doris Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mariam Beitel; and son-in-law, William Poelvoorde.
