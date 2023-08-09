Lorraine Weis Houghton Michel

December 17, 1943 - August 5, 2023

Lorraine Weis Houghton Michel, "Lori," 79, of Grand Mound, Iowa, passed away August 5, 2023, after a short, but valiant fight with metastatic breast cancer.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Sts Philip & James Catholic Church in Grand Mound. Burial will be in the Walcott Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St Jude's or a charity of your choice.

Lori was born in Jackson County, Iowa, on December 17, 1943, to Herbert and Gertrude (Banowetz) Weis. She grew up around Springbrook on a dairy farm and graduated from Marquette High School in Bellevue in 1961. Lori was employed at Ruhl and Ruhl in Davenport as well as the Davenport Schools as a para educator. She married Rex Houghton on May 18, 1968, in Springbrook. He died on June 30, 2016. Lori married Julius Michel on April 30, 2018, in Grand Mound.

Lori and Julius enjoyed traveling together, taking trips to the Iowa State Fair, Chicago Science Museum, New England, Niagara Falls trip, the Wild West, and the Colorado Railroads.

Lori is survived by her husband, Julius Michel; two children: Tyrone Houghton, Davenport, and Heidi (Packy Jr.) Huettman, Port Byron, Illinois; a grandson, Brennan (Samantha Dann) Harrington; brothers: Wayne (Connie), Madison, Alabama, and Ardell Weis (Deb), Bellevue; a sister, Pat Stokesberry, Cedar Rapids; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Also, her dog, Snickers, who added a lot of life to her and to Julius.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Houghton; her parents; a brother Dennis; brother-in-law, Greg Stokesberry; and a nephew, Jon Stokesberry.