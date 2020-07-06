January 18, 1948-July 4, 2020
MUSCATINE — Lottie TeStrake, 72, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Lutheran Living. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the Humane Society of Muscatine in memory of Lottie. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for the family. Sympathy notes may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Charlotta Jane TeStrake was born on January 18, 1948, in Muscatine the daughter of Clifford and Lela (Potter) TeStrake. She was a 1966 graduate of Muscatine High School and a 1970 graduate of the University Of Northern Iowa. She completed her student teaching at the Vinton School for the Blind. Lottie worked for Lutheran Homes for 44 years in the Dietary Department, retiring as Director. She was a member of Sweetland United Methodist Church. Lottie loved gardening and had over 100 varieties of day lilies. She also loved to write and had several poems published.
Lottie will be deeply missed by her siblings, Steven (Sue) TeStrake of Geneseo, Illinois, Mike (Jayne) TeStrake and Holly Churchwell, all of Muscatine and Lynn (George) Festa of Still River, Massachusetts; nieces, Melissa (Larry) Hurlbut Jr., Amanda (Jason) Keniston, Tamara (Brad) Dunker, Lela and Mary Festa; nephews, Jon (Kim) TeStrake, Jason (Kalena) Churchwell, and Erik (Erin) TeStrake; 11 great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jolene TeStrake.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.