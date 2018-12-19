Louis DiIulio

July 19, 1926-December 15, 2018
MOLINE — Louis H. DiIulio, 92, formerly of Moline, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St. A, Moline, with a Christian Wake service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline, with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials may be made to Moline High School Instrumental Music Department or to Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Louis was born July 19, 1926, in Silvis, the son of Antonio and Tommasina (Compana) DiIulio. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in World War II. He married Marlene Firman on August 3, 1957, at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
Louis attended United Township High School, East Moline, and Augustana College, Rock Island, and received his master's degree in music education from Vander Cook College, Chicago. He worked as a band director and coordinator of the music department at Moline High School for 33 years, retiring in 1986. He later taught private music lessons.
Louis was a former member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and teaching music.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene; children, Tony DiIulio, Hermosa Beach, California, Mary (Ricardo) Amador, Omaha, Nebraska, and John DiIulio, Naperville, Illinois; grandchildren, Isabella Amador, Clara Amador and Charlie DiIulio; a sister, Della Dumolien; and a brother, Joseph DiIulio. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Anne Steele and Edith Senatra.
