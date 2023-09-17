Louis "Lou" Rodl

Louis "Lou" Rodl, born September 25, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa, went to be with our Lord on August 12, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Louis was born to Charlotte Jorgensen Rodl and Frank Rodl. Lou was known by many names: Husband, Dad, Papa, "Mr. Roth" by his high school math students and while he served as an athletic director, "Coach" by his football players, and "hey, Ref!" while officiating women's youth volleyball.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting monetary donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund (formerly known as the University of Iowa Children's Hospital), at htts://uihc.org/chilcirens, select More-Donations-Donate Online-Healthcare-University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and the fund of your choosing, then Next. Alternatively, checks can also be sent and should be made payable to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement and mailed to the address below. Please request that the gift be directed to the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund in memory of Louis F. Rod!.(University of Iowa Center for Advancement One, West Park Road, PO Box 4550, Iowa City, IA, 52244-4550).