August 17, 1927-June 5, 2018
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Louise J. Driggers Courtney, 90, died on June 5, 2018, in Greenfield, Indiana.
She was born August 17, 1927, in Hartsville, South Carolina, to Robert E. and Maybell Kirven Driggers of Saint Stephens, South Carolina.
She married Smiley E. Courtney in 1946; he passed in 1986. She is retired from Searsn Roebucks, was a Cub Scout den mother, and a member of Eastern Star and Red Hat Society.
Louise is survived by her son, Smiley E. (Deborah) Courtney II of Indianapolis; two grandsons, Michael Courtney of Lexington Kentucky, Ryan (Jessica) Courtney of New York, New York; one great-granddaughter, Madeline; and a sister, Margaret Hawkins of Lugofff, South Carolina.
Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary.
