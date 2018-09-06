Loyal Tullius

April 3, 1943-September 3, 2018
PORT BYRON — Loyal Lewis Tullius, 75, of Port Byron, died Monday, September 3, 2018, at Unity Point Health, Marshalltown, Iowa, while visiting on business. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be Friday, September 7, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fountain City, Wisconsin, at a later date. Memorials may be made to Make A Wish Foundation.
Loyal was born April 3, 1943, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, the son of Loyal and Irene (Hofland) Tullius. He served our country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He married Karen Pannell on June 24, 1989, in Eagan, Minnesota. Loyal was a businessman whose passion it was to create and help other people. After years of sales managing other companies, in 1977 he decided to start his own business, Custom Appearance in Davenport. That dream grew even larger after moving to Minnesota with his wife, Karen, where together they grew an automotive aftermarket manufacturing company, Stampede Products. They always treasured the fact that the business allowed them to meet friends all over the world, for they said, “If we did all this and forgot to make friends along the way, what was it for.” Loyal was chairman of the Scouting Clays Classic for 21 years, helping to raise money for local Boy Scout chapters, and was president of Bi-State's Sportman Association.
Those who knew Loyal knew the word "impossible" was not part of his vocabulary. He did it his way; he was truly a special man. Loyal loved to be outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved his wife, family and his many golden labs that shared the name Honey.
Loyal is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Denise (Larry) Dreifurst, East Moline, Debra (Stan) Holdampf, Port Byron; siblings, Glen Tullius, Onalaska, Wisconsin, Beverly (Dean) Harms, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; four step-brothers, Dean, Darvin, Dale, David Petersen; grandchildren, Destiny (Jared) Maynard, Lisa Dreifurst, Amber (Chad) Herzmann, William (Ashley) Pratt, Nicole (Jodi) Wells, Nolan Sanquist; seven great-grandchildren; and two nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by both parents; grandson, Joseph Dreifurst; and great-grandson, Christopher Bunch.
