Lt. Col. James (Jim) Joseph Gende

He was deeply committed to helping others in his community, serving on many boards, including: the local Epilepsy Foundation, Rock Island County Council of Addictions, Legal Aid in the Quad Cities, Marriage and Family Counseling, and The Boys and Girls Clubs of Mississippi Valley, as well as serving as the attorney for St. Anthony's Hospital and Summit Ridge and serving as a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus.

Jim's commitment to lifting others and principled service also was reflected in his lifelong membership in the Democratic Party and his candidacy for U.S. Congress in 1973. He was also far ahead of his time in supporting his wife Sue, also a lifelong Democrat committed to the well-being of others, in her career as a child-advocate, lawyer and ultimately as a Rock Island County Circuit Court Judge.

In addition to being a unwavering fan of the Chicago Bears and the Fighting Illini, Jim loved the Mississippi River and spent many happy hours boating its muddy waters, from sailing as a young man in East Moline to many rips on The Sunshine Lady. Later, he and Sue lived and cruised on their second boat, De Novo, plying the Eastern Seaboard and the Bahamian Islands in the winters for two decades, while traveling all over the world with family and friends when dockside. His boat was always clean and his maps in order; he was an able captain and a mariner at heart.