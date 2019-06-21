July 12, 1933-June 16, 2019
DAVENPORT - A Mass of Christian Burial for Luann Wren, 85, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to C.A.S.I., Holy Family Parish, or favorite charity.
Luann passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Davenport.
Luann was born on July 12, 1933, in Omaha, Nebraska, a daughter of Judith (Kester) and Walter Spratt. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Howard Carlsen. Luann was united in marriage to James M. Wren on January 23, 1951, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Des Moines. He preceded her in death on July 22, 1979.
Luann worked for the Area Education Association for 22½ years, retiring in 2001.
Luann was small in stature, but mighty in personality. She was affectionately known as the Little Grandma with all of her great-grandchildren measuring themselves up to her. She was a great fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears and Cubs, and attended many games with the Plus60 group. Luann also enjoyed musicals, especially Les Miserable, which she saw 10 times. Most importantly, she cherished her family, and loved attending all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities and sporting events.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Mike (Deb) Wren, Glendale, Arizona, Bill (Shirley) Wren, Phoenix, Arizona, Debbie Stillwell (Mark) Judy, Blue Grass, Bob (Martha) Wren, Teri (Bo) McDowell, all of Moline, and Chris (Leslie) Wren, Phoenix, Arizona; twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Bonnie Farnsworth and Kenneth Spratt.
