Lucille Dorothy (Mrs. Willis) Schroeder

A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. Jealaine Marple officiating. Burial will follow at Andover Cemetery. The service will be streamed on Elvira Zion Lutheran Church and Schultz Funeral Home Facebook pages. A Celebration of Lucille's life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Elvira Zion Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society.