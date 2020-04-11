× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 26, 2020

TEXARKANA, Ark. -- Lucille E. Meewes, age 88, of Texarkana, Ark., passed away on March 26, 2020.

She was born to Edward and Alma Meyer in Davenport, Iowa.

She worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in the office and as a switchboard operator, served as secretary at a school for troubled children and worked in sales at Sears for ten years.

She and her husband Delmar, moved to Homosassa, Florida, into Walden Woods, a retirement village and then to Atria Evergreen Assisted Living Center in Spring Hill, Florida, prior to her final residence at Windsor Cottage Assisted Living Center in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Lucille and her husband were married for 62 years prior to his passing in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Dianne Lynn Upp in 1989. She is survived by her son Ron and wife Deb of Tumwater, Wash., three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and former son-in-law Gary Upp and wife Deborah.

Private cremation arrangements are under the care of Arkansas Cremation and internment will take place in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Delmar at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Windsor Cottage, 4110 Jefferson Avenue, Texarkana, AR 71854.