September 14, 1921-June 5, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Lucille Helen O'Connell, 96, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Lucille was born September 14, 1921, in Camanche, Iowa, to Christian and Clara (Nielsen) Hardersen. After graduating from Clinton High School, she received her business degree and worked as a legal secretary for over 30 years. She married Patrick T. O'Connell on April 20, 1944; he preceded her in death on October 9, 1991.
Lucille was involved in numerous community charities and volunteer activities. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, the Noon Lions and DeWitt American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Patricia (Ray) Wilkins of Bushnell, Florida, Al (Jackie) O'Connell of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Kris (Mike) Arnett of DeWitt; grandchildren, Diane (Michael) Tropp, Paul (Tara) Helman, Lauren Jorge and Brianna Jorge; step-grandchildren, Ashley (John) Maske, Brandon Boos, Mike W. Arnett and Alexsia Graziadei; great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Holly Tropp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edwin Hardersen and her grandson, Colin O'Connell.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2018, with a vigil service at 3:30 p.m. at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
