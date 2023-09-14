Lucille Mary DeBroeck

October 14, 1925 - September 11, 2023

Lucille Mary DeBroeck, 97, of Highland, Mchigan, formerly of Rock Island, died Monday, September 11, 2023, at Village Manor Retirement, Howell, Michigan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. The mass will be live-streamed and recorded by visiting https://vimeo.com/864013593. A rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. followed by visitation from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Lucille was born on October 14, 1925, in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of Thomas H. and Lucille A. Guempel Hamilton. She married Leonard H. DeBroeck, Jr. on August 24, 1946, in Kirkwood, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 10, 1998.

Lucille worked at the Moline Lutheran Hospital and retired from the United Medical Center in 1990.

Lucille is a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. She was a cancer society and lung association neighborhood canvasser for several years. She volunteered at Trinity Medical Center and at the Sacred Heart food pantry.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Mary Lu (Melvin) Cramer, Leonard H. DeBroeck III, Stephen T. (Judy) DeBroeck, Mark H. (Kathy Boone) DeBroeck, Susan L. (Gary) Eastman; 11 grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Adaline Blase Stroup; brother, Thomas T. Hamilton; and daughter-in-law, Cindy DeBroeck.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.