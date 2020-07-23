June 18, 1928-July 21, 2020

DAVENPORT — Lucille McLatchie, 92, of Davenport, passed away on July 21, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. A private family service will follow at the funeral home.

Lucille was born on June 18, 1928 in Jefferson City, Missouri to Leo and Zita Eggeman. Her family moved to Davenport when she was a young girl. As a young girl, she worked for Macaroni Cookie Company, Woolworths and Voss Washing Machine Company. She married Bill McLatchie in November of 1948. They moved to Durant, Iowa and raised two children. She was a housewife when her children were young and then went to work at White Pigeon Mutual Insurance Company in Wilton, Iowa until she and Bill retired. Her husband passed away in 1985.

Lucille loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were true treasures to her. Some of her happiest moments were spent at sporting events, playing games and just watching them play. Family was very important to her and she was important to her family. She loved her sisters, nieces and nephews. Their help in caring for her in her final days was invaluable. Visits from her family never failed to bring a huge smile to her face.