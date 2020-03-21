April 4, 1935-March 19, 2020

ALEDO — Lyle E. Siegenthaler, 84, of Aledo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, with his family by his side, at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Illinois City United Methodist Church. A private burial service will take place in Illinois City Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Illinois City United Methodist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lyle was born on April 4, 1935, in Freeport, Illinois, the son of Alfred and Helen Garrow Siegenthaler. His family moved to Moline, Illinois, in 1940 when his father acquired a job at the Rock Island Arsenal. On June 7, 1957, he married his neighborhood sweetheart Linda L. Resch. They moved to Merced, Calif., where Lyle served in the United States Air Force. They returned to Moline in 1959 and were married for over 20 years. Even though they divorced they remained friends. Lyle retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1991, after 32 years of employment.