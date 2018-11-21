May 12, 1949-November 16, 2018
BLUE GRASS — Lyle H. Kress, 69, of Blue Grass, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 16, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 24, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest in Blue Grass Cemetery. For a full obituary please visit www.rungemortuary.com.
Lyle was born on May 12, 1949, in Davenport, Iowa to Theodore and Hilda (Brumm) Kress.