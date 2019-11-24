January 10, 1929-November 19, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Lyle J. Ortner, 90, of Bettendorf, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Lyle was born on January 10, 1929, in Carroll, Iowa, the son of Fred and Elizabeth (Geier) Ortner. He enlisted at age 17 to serve in World War II. His parents had to sign a waiver because he was so young. He later attended Creighton University before returning to the Army Air Corps. He remembered the time he changed all the paperwork over to say Air Force instead. Lyle served in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years. During his military career, he was given the opportunity to live abroad in various places, including Japan and Germany. He was on the wrong side of the Berlin Wall when it was erected (just by accident, he quickly got back on the train). After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for 20 years as a civil service employee for the federal government.

