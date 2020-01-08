Lyle J. Ortner

January 10, 1929-November 19, 2019

BETTENDORF -- A memorial service for Lyle J. Ortner, 90, of Bettendorf, formerly of Cedar Rapids, will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be directed to the American Legion, Boy Scouts of America, or the Family Museum, Bettendorf.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Ortner; children, Kendra (Marc Friedman) Ortner, Jared (Alicia) Ortner, six grandchildren; brothers, Dale Ortner, Tom (Donna) Ortner; sister, Nancy (Frank) Tobin; numerous nieces and nephews.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

