BETTENDORF -- A memorial service for Lyle J. Ortner, 90, of Bettendorf, formerly of Cedar Rapids, will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be directed to the American Legion, Boy Scouts of America, or the Family Museum, Bettendorf.