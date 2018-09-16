Lyman twing

November 7, 1943 - September 3, 2018
MOLINE - Lyman L. Twing, 74, of Moline, and Port Angeles, Wash., died tragically on September 3, 2018, from a fall while clearing trees along a cliff at his home in Port Angeles.
Lyman was born November 7, 1943, in Moline, to Florence and Lester Twing. On May 2, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Peterson, in Geneseo, Ill. Together they have three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lyman graduated from Moline High School in 1961 and then became a Tool and Die Maker, having served his apprenticeship at E.G. Erickson Engineering in Moline.
For a few years, he also worked in Milwaukee, WI, later retiring from John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline, Ill., in 1975. That same year, he started his own business, Track Ties Unlimited, which specialized in the removal and salvage of abandoned railroad lines. In 1985, when his son, Tim, joined him as a partner, they expanded the company to include building new and repairing existing railroad tracks, bridges, tunnels, and crossings for numerous companies throughout the United States. They renamed the company, Frontier Track, Inc. He later started another company, Twing Construction, which specialized in custom rail and dirt work.
Lyman had many skills, from building two custom homes with his wife to building pistol and rifle ranges for gun clubs where he was a member. He was an avid hunter, an accomplished competitive high power rifle shooter with a master classification, a trap and skeet shooter, and a gunsmith and gun consultant. He was a member of the Milan Rifle Club, serving on its board of directors for several years, a life member of the Schuetzen Club, the Port Angeles Gun Club, the Peninsula Rifle & Pistol Club, the Poulsbo Sportsman Club, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, the Elk Foundation, Delta Waterfowl, the Illinois State Rifle Association, and Friends of the NRA. Lyman was a life member of the NRA, and a true champion of our Constitution's Second Amendment and Bill of Rights protecting gun owners. All that knew him were aware of how passionate he was in his beliefs concerning our right to keep and bear arms. Adding so much enjoyment to his life were his black Labrador retrievers; Tug, Stella, Blue, and Lager. Every day he would be with at least one or two of them, if not all of them, whether it be exercising, training, hunting, or just running errands. He touched many lives because of his love for his hobbies, interests, causes, and businesses. He taught us all that anything was possible, not to be afraid to try new endeavors, and that we could accomplish anything that we put our minds, efforts, and hard work toward. Lyman will live on in our memories because, as we know - he was “Something Else!!”
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Phyllis; his children, daughter, Tamara Wendt (Earl “Boo”), Moline, son, Timothy Twing, Moline, daughter, Lisa Greenwood (Greg), Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren, Nathan Sadofsky (Kayla), Zachary Sadofsky (Johnette), Jacqueline and Morgan Twing, and Madison Greenwood; great-grandchildren, Landon and Kara; sisters, Marjorie Lea, Rock Island, Ill., Cheryl Twing, Moline, and Sandra Sowers (Mike), Gulf Shores, Ala.; and brother, Jeffrey Twing (Audrey), Birmingham, AL. He is also survived by his extended family of nieces, nephews, and several long-time friends; and his best buddies, Tug, Stella, Blue and Lager, who will forever be waiting for him to come home.
A Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the NRA or to a charity of choice.
