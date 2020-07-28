September 25, 1970-July 24, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Lynda Shauntel Larson, 49, Davenport, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Family graveside services will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289 at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, from Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Pleasant Valley, IA. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Lynda was born on September 25, 1970, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of David White and Rosemary Thomas. She was a graduate of Davenport West High School. Lynda had worked in food service for the Davenport Community School District and at KFC in Davenport.

She married Dana Larson on August 18, 1999, in Davenport. Lynda was a loving and devoted mother, who encouraged her son's athletic abilities. She loved to cook and barbecuing. Lynda always enjoyed time with her family and friends.