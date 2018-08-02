Lynn Volkert-Wacker

May 1, 1948-July 21, 2018
BLUE GRASS — Lynn A. Volkert-Wacker, 70, of Blue Grass, went home to the Lord on Saturday, July 21, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Tri State Community Church 12937 Derby Grange Road, Dubuque. Memorials may be made to the family to be dispersed over several charities.
She was born May 1, 1948, in Dubuque, to Jack and Ileen (Elliott) Redmond. Lynn was united in marriage to Bruce W. Wacker on March 28, 1992, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2017.
She owned and operated a business with her husband. Lynn was a very spiritual woman who always put her family first. She would do anything for anyone, sharing her advice, time and money anytime anyone was in need. Lynn enjoyed sewing, knitting, history and watching British TV shows.
Those honoring her memory include her children and their spouses, Laurie (Bret) Davies, Mauston, Wisconsin, Todd (Mindy) Volkert, Milan, and Tim (Tracey) Volkert, Davenport; siblings, Jack (Peg) Redmond, Dubuque, Jim (Janis) Redmond, Auburn, Washington, Jerry (Linda) Redmond, Ames, Iowa, and Kathy (Jim) Kemp, Dubuque; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Redmond.